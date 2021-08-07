Cancel
AEW Star Reacts To Seth Rollins’ Promo On WWE SmackDown

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this week’s WWE SmackDown, Seth Rollins appeared via satellite to respond to Edge’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam. During the promo segment, Rollins said he’s “better than Edge in every way and he knows it.”. AEW star MJF was apparently watching SmackDown live, tweeting out an instant reaction...

