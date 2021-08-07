Sinsinawa Mound to host several events this month
SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound will host several virtual and live events this month. A virtual Native American book discussion will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, with “Dwellings: A Spiritual History of the Living World,” by Linda Hogan. The author is of the Chickasaw Nation. Ecological Programming Coordinator Eric Anglada will lead the discussion. The fee is $10, and the registration deadline is 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 9, by calling 608-748-4411 or visiting www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.www.telegraphherald.com
Comments / 0