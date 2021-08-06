Funds Available for Studying the Forest Preserve

The Greenbelt Forest Preserve is a 255-acre preserve owned by the City of Greenbelt, Maryland. As established by City Code in 2003, the land is “preserved in a natural state for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.” The City Council has established a fund to encourage research about the ecosystem and history of the Preserve, and improve stewardship of the Preserve. The fund will be dispersed as reimbursable grants to researchers for certain types of expenses. Anyone can apply. Preference will be given to projects with outputs that enhance the ability of the city to manage the Preserve. Up to $2000 is available in 2021.