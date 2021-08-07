Cancel
Marshall County, AL

Deputies rescue child from car

 6 days ago

Two Marshall County deputies were called to a scene where a child was locked in a car. It ended up with a happy outcome, with the child being rescued from the car. On Tuesday, July 27, our office received a call that a child was locked inside a vehicle. Lt. Pickett & Sgt. Jackson both responded. When the two deputies arrived, they found the parents franticly trying to pry a car door open. It seems their little boy, who was in no danger at all, was playing with the key fob. As his parents stepped out of the car, the little guy locked them out.

