Albany, OR

4 Bedroom Home in Albany - $549,000

Democrat-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetter than new construction in Millersburg with versatile and spacious floorplan and 3 car garage! Home is only 2 years old with central A/C, 4 bedrooms plus a bonus room, 2.5 baths, gorgeous kitchen with island and open concept great room. Don't miss the large partially covered patio in the beautifully landscaped and fully fenced backyard with custom lighting and underground sprinklers in front and back as well as the gravel RV parking area. Hurry, this one wont last long.

democratherald.com

