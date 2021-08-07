Cancel
Worthington, MN

Criminal sentencings: Week of August 2, 2021

By Editorials
Worthington Daily Globe
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREGIONAL — Two individuals were sentenced this week in criminal cases previously reported by The Globe. Albert Castillo, 41, of Mandan, North Dakota, was sentenced to 23 months in prison with a stay of execution in favor of five years of supervised probation for a conviction of felony criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm. He will also pay $40,876.47 in restitution to the victim. Four other criminal charges were dismissed per the plea agreement.

