Verona, WI

3 Bedroom Home in Verona - $448,990

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 3BR/2 1/2BA Colonial in Cathedral Point is immaculate! With the top flooring and appliance packages, upgraded laundry sink and 9ft ceilings in the exceptional canvas of a basement - you can’t go wrong calling this home for many years to come. The deck, large backyard and hobby garden are yours for the taking. Relax in the peaceful owner’s suite with the full ensuite bathroom and walk in closet. Just minutes from Verona schools, restaurants and shopping, but just far enough outside of town to feel peaceful.

