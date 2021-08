Week six of the 2021 racing season at Saratoga Race Course beginning August 18 features the distaff set as fillies and mares dominate the stakes action. Of the 8 stakes races, 6 of them are for female runners including both the Grade I Alabama and the Grade II Lake Placid. The Alabama has acted as the prelude to The Travers for most of its runnings and has become increasingly popular with fans in recent years. With High Schools and Colleges starting classes at increasingly earlier dates many families see the Alabama as the last weekend available to dedicate to racing and its appeal is approaching that of The Travers the traditional highlight of the meet run a week later.