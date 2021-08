To preparing for the upcoming 2021 season, members of the Hayes High School Marching Band have spent the past week honing their skills at Band Camp. Band Director Andy Doherty said students have been practicing from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day this week, and they have finished learning the first movement of their upcoming show, “Villains.” He added the band is ahead of schedule, and members are now working on the second movement.