Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Ever heard a shrew warble? Secret sounds of small mammals revealed

By Phoebe Weston
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KuYo1_0bKZETf200

It sounds like the alarm call of a macaque but is in fact the slowed-down squeak of a pygmy shrew. This warbling call is an insight into the hypersonic world of small mammals, which are generally very good at keeping their world secret from ours.

Ecologist Huma Pearce is listening to these unfamiliar woodland sounds on her laptop – but without a special device all she would hear would be the usual chatter of walkers, overexcited dogs and wind tickling the treetops.

“You’re hearing what you can hear, but sound goes above and beyond that,” says Pearce, who is tuning into the sounds of the small mammals inhabiting Lesnes Abbey Wood in south-east London, including the pygmy shrew, wood mouse, bank vole, common shrew and probably many more. “Once you start delving into the realm of high-frequency sounds, you soon realise that there is a lot more going on than what we can perceive without the aid of ultrasonic detectors.”

Once you start delving into the realm of high-frequency sounds, you soon realise there is a lot more going on than what we can perceive

Huma Pearce, ecologist

Sound above frequencies that humans can hear – around 20kHz – is considered ultrasound, and infrequent squeaks are often the lowest notes of complex hypersonic communication. Some house mice communicate with calls at up to 110kHz.

Mice, voles, rats, dormice and shrews all produce high-pitched sounds to attract partners, ward off potential threats, communicate within families and even find their way around using echo orientation, according to research published in British Wildlife magazine at the end of last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28pckz_0bKZETf200
Ecologist Huma Pearce collects woodland sounds in Lesnes Abbey Wood in south-east London. Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

Pearce uses a bat detector to hear these small mammals. Their calls were initially seen as “by-catch” on bat detectors, and generally considered a bit of a problem. But five years ago, Stuart Newson from the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) started tuning out of the bat noises and into mammal noises, most of which hadn’t been described before. “It was a bit of an eye-opener of how varied they are,” he says.

Newson started collecting a library of sounds and then built software that could identify them. Often sounds are quick, and it isn’t until they are slowed down that their complexity is revealed. He has been leading an 18-month project to create “acoustic classifiers” for small mammals for the first time.

Mammals produce a lot less sound than bats: a recorder left out for a week might have 800,000 bat calls and only 100 small mammal calls.

Related: 'A conversation across time and space': the power of birdsong

It is hard work picking out the calls. Dense vegetation distorts the sound waves reaching the microphone. Both humans and classifiers (which use algorithms) can struggle to detect calls when there is other noise around.

“If we were in a nightclub, and you’re over by the loos and I’m by the entrance, and you’re shouting at me, I can see that you’re trying to communicate something to me but I can’t make out what you’re saying because there is too much other noise around,” says Pearce. “This happens when doing recordings in woodland habitats. The goal is to design a methodology that will overcome these problems so that we collect the very best acoustic data.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8lAv_0bKZETf200
Huma Pearce goes through the data picking out noise patterns that could come from small mammals. Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

Researchers are in the process of creating an extensive library of sounds because hundreds, or even thousands, of recordings will be needed for the algorithm to work well.

In Lesnes Abbey Wood, Pearce has been using a bat detector called a Song Meter Mini, which costs £700 and can record constantly for three weeks using four AA batteries. She goes through the data picking out noise patterns that could come from small mammals, and compares these sounds to what she has caught in her human traps. Detectors can pick up calls from up to 10 metres away, depending on the animal.

For Ian Holt, estate manager at Lesnes Abbey Wood, this information is valuable because it helps him protect habitats, apply for grants and encourage more visitors. “The first thing to know is what you’ve got; if you don’t know what you’ve got you can’t manage it. Also if you want to impress upon people the importance of the wood, you can say, ‘we’ve got this, we’ve got that’,” he says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06nCrw_0bKZETf200
The recent development of cheaper and improved bat detectors means researchers are able to collect more sound data. Photograph: Jill Mead/The Guardian

The recent development of cheaper and improved bat detectors , such as £60 Audiomoth sensors, means there is a lot more sound data starting to come from landscapes. Most people extract bat calls from hypersonic recordings and dump the rest of it, says Pearce. “I’m now contacting bat groups and asking for their stationary acoustic data to try to find out how often and which species of small mammals are also recorded,” she says. Eventually Pearce wants to put acoustic recorders across London to build a complete map of small mammals in the capital.

At the moment it’s hard to monitor elusive small mammals without trapping them, and many landscapes are lacking data on small mammals. Acoustic identification could be an important non-interventionist way of recording their populations, which very often go undetected. Using acoustics could help monitor populations of rodents on seabird islands, for instance, which could then be followed up with more intensive surveying.

Newson has been contacted by people in other European countries who want to record mammals. “I think there could be benefits much more widely than the UK. I hope it will be a catalyst for people to think about acoustic potential,” he says. “I’m really confident the equipment will get cheaper, and as it becomes cheaper, it’ll become a lot more accessible.”

Find more age of extinction coverage here , and follow biodiversity reporters Phoebe Weston and Patrick Greenfield on Twitter for all the latest news and features

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mammals#Shrew#Biodiversity#Sound Waves#Lesnes Abbey Wood#British Wildlife#Bto#Aa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
LifestyleThe Guardian

From the archive: are national parks failing nature? (part 2) – podcast

The climate crisis is ‘unequivocally’ caused by human activities, according to a recent report from the IPCC. Many attempts are being made to conserve the environment, with one being to protect national parks. Patrick Greenfield and Phoebe Weston explore the impact that conservation and national parks can have on Indigenous communities and the biodiversity surrounding them.
Public HealthThe Guardian

A tale of two Michaels: one recovered from Delta at home, the other ended up fighting for his life

There have been choppers circling above south-west Sydney. I’ve heard them as I take my kids to local parks during the day. I’ve heard them as I try to switch off for the night and get some much-needed sleep. The heavy whirring has been an ominous reminder – though not about the pandemic so much as the long arm of the state. I haven’t seen the army yet, though I’m half expecting to see tanks rolling down the Hume any day now.
ScienceKLEWTV

Unknown human species revealed in ancient dirt

Ancient dirt has provided DNA samples that revealed evidence of a previously unknown human species that resided in a Georgian cave more than 25,000 years ago. A few genome sequences called SAT29 obtained from a single soil sample from the Satsurblia Cave in the Caucasus region in Georgia revealed a possibly unknown population that had inhabited the area.
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
WorldColumbia University

Melting Ice and a High Altitude Dig Reveal Viking Secrets in Norway

The summer of 2011 was unusually hot for southern Norway. Where high mountain passes had been choked with snow and ice in previous years, surveyors and team members of the acclaimed Secrets of the Ice project found only jumbled talus and meltwater. Picking their way through the boulders that covered the ice-free Lendbreen pass, the crew soon realized they had walked into a vast archaeological treasure, one that had stayed frozen for a thousand years. They began to collect countless tools, artifacts and weapons—items that had once been in the possession of Vikings.
Animalssciencealert.com

Astonishing Photo Reveals Fish Stuck Inside Translucent Jellyfish

A dead jellyfish that recently washed up on a beach in the UK shows off its last meal – a whole, and rather surprised-looking, fish – through its translucent belly, stunning photos reveal. The jelly is a compass jellyfish (Chrysaora hysoscella), named for its brown, V-shaped markings that look like...
GardeningBoston Globe

A Plant That ‘Cannot Die’ Reveals Its Genetic Secrets

The longest-lived leaves in the plant kingdom can be found only in the harsh, hyperarid desert that crosses the boundary between southern Angola and northern Namibia. A desert is not, of course, the most hospitable place for living things to grow, let alone leafy greens, but the Namib Desert — the world’s oldest, with parts receiving less than 2 inches of precipitation a year — is where Welwitschia calls home.
HealthCreston News Advertiser

Van Nostrand: Nothing ever sounds good with short A. Ever.

I think it all started with my first doctor’s visit as a child. I probably don’t remember what my ailment was or why my parents thought it was important for me to go. But, during those early years, I trusted my parents would do the right thing for me. So...
AstronomyNewswise

Space Scientists Reveal Secret Behind Jupiter’s ‘Energy Crisis’

Newswise — New research published in Nature has revealed the solution to Jupiter’s ‘energy crisis’, which has puzzled astronomers for decades. Space scientists at the University of Leicester worked with colleagues from the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA), Boston University, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) to reveal the mechanism behind Jupiter’s atmospheric heating.
TV SeriesInverse

Winds of Winter theory reveals a secret dragon twist hiding in plain sight

Game of Thrones failed to follow through on the promise of many of its storylines. That’s especially true in the series’ overall treatment of both the Faceless Men and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), two parties that had the potential to be far more interesting than they ultimately turned out to be. Fortunately, most fans of the series remain convinced that author George R. R. Martin, whose Song of Ice and Fire books provided the source material for Thrones, will avoid the HBO series’ mistakes.
MusicComplex

Premiere: Raheem Bakaré Reveals A New Sound On “LEVELS”

Multi-talented South Londoner Raheem Bakaré is back with a new single, “LEVELS”, and it’s a bit of a departure from the R&B croons and laid-back grooves we’re used to. It’s not a complete switch-up—there’s still plenty of soulful charm at play—but the energy’s quite a bit higher here and it...
AnimalsTree Hugger

Giraffes May Be Much More Socially Complex Than Imagined

The tallest of all land animals, the towering giraffe has been socially underestimated by researchers, a new study finds.﻿﻿. Long believed to have little social structure, giraffes actually are socially complex, University of Bristol scientists suggest. Their social organization is elaborate and comparable to elephants, chimpanzees, and cetaceans such as dolphins and whales.﻿﻿
Technologyrekkerd.org

Sounds 2 Inspire releases Subtle Scapes for Reveal Sound Spire

Sounds 2 Inspire has announced the release of a brand new preset collection of the Spire software synthesizer by Reveal Sound. Subtle Scapes brings a collection of darker ambient and cinematic sounds. 128 Melodic pads, deep ambiences and quieter melodies with a sometimes disturbing and darker tone. Complement your Spire...

Comments / 0

Community Policy