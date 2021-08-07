Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemmons, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Clemmons - $350,780

Winston-Salem Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLow Maintenance living at The Landing at Rocklyn offered by D.R. Horton. The Clifton floor plan haws open concept living, dining, and kitchen area. Expansive open areas, flex room with private upstairs suite makes this home ideal for living & entertaining. Enjoy the privacy of your large covered porch as you relax outside. Primary bedroom on main level with spacious double closets and storage throughout the home. Included features include granite countertops, tile backsplash, Revwood flooring throughout main level, carpet upstairs. Smart Home feature included and community spaces to enjoy year around. Home is Geographically located in Davidson County, Forsyth County is the claiming jurisdiction.

journalnow.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemmons, NC
Real Estate
Clemmons, NC
Business
City
Clemmons, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home#Bedroom Home#Revwood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy