Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California officer shot outside police station; suspect dies

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

LA HABRA, Calif. (AP) — A police officer was shot and a suspect killed Friday night in a shooting in front of a Southern California police station, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. and the suspect reportedly died at the scene.

The officer was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, authorities said.

Other details were not immediately released, including the identities of the officer and the suspect.

Neighbors told KCBS-TV that they heard three to five gunshots and an officer shout “Drop the gun.”

La Habra is in Orange County, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

Comments / 4

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
La Habra, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
La Habra, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Station#Calif#Ap#Kcbs Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Denver, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officer fired for not intervening in pistol-whipping arrest

DENVER (AP) — A suburban Denver police officer was fired Thursday for failing to intervene when a fellow officer pistol-whipped and choked a man during an arrest. An internal affairs investigation found that Francine Martinez violated several directives within the Aurora Police Department, including her duty to intervene, KMGH-TV reported. The police department wrote in a blog post it would not release any other information about the firing while the district attorney’s office investigates the July 23 arrest.

Comments / 4

Community Policy