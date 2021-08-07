Cancel
Winston-salem, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Winston Salem - $259,900

Winston-Salem Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETTER THAN NEW!! So MANY UPGRADES!! This lovely home comes with gorgeous hardwood flooring & new black hardware through-out, beautiful cream kitchen cabinets with custom glass inserts and under counter lighting, granite countertops, recessed lighting, fabulous closet organizer in primary & 2nd bedroom closets, new ceiling fans, upgraded front door with nice windows & front storm door with drop down screen, back storm door with screen insert, covered patio with solar & electric powered Sunsetter shades, additional cobblestone patio, tons of beautiful landscaping with steel surround & stone work, white decorative vinyl fencing with hidden trash area & 2 gates, CPI security system, leaf filter gutter system, built-in shelves & cabinets, plantation blinds in all windows, & SO MUCH MORE! Seller says they added over $55,000 in upgrades and that the home is still under warranty. Amazing home! Must see to appreciate!

