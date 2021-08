High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:27:00 AKDT Expires: 2021-08-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Juneau Borough and Northern Admiralty Island The National Weather Service in Juneau has issued a * Flood Advisory for Heavy rainfall... Around the Juneau area in the Central Inner Channels * Until 400 PM AKDT Saturday. * At 1249 PM AKDT, satellite estimates and automated rain gauges indicate heavy rain moving into the region which will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches have fallen in the last 24 hours. Around 3 to 5 inches of additional rainfall is expected through Friday afternoon. * For the Mendenhall River: At 1200 PM AKDT the stage was 7.24 feet. Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Forecast: Cresting around 9.6 feet Friday afternoon. Impacts: At 9.09 feet, water covers Skaters Cabin Road between Skaters Cabin and West Glacier Trailhead. Water will also flow into portions of the the Mendenhall Lake Campground. At 9.4 feet, yards along View Drive will start to have minor flooding. * Other creeks in the Juneau area may see minor flooding as well. Please stay tuned to NOAA weather radio or your favorite local weather news source for updates on this situation. Storm drains should be kept clear of debris as much as possible. The ongoing rains could swamp boats. Mariners should check their vessels periodically.