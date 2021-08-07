Severe Weather Statement issued for Hand, Hyde, Spink by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in State College PA. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lebanon; Schuylkill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR SCHUYLKILL AND NORTHWESTERN LEBANON COUNTIES At 1046 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mahanoy City to Lickdale, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pottsville, Tamaqua, Schuylkill Haven, Shenandoah, Minersville, Mahanoy City, Frackville, St. Clair, Ashland, Orwigsburg, Mcadoo, Pine Grove, Port Carbon, Tremont, Girardville, Fredericksburg, Hometown, Tuscarora, New Philadelphia and Oneida. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 8. Interstate 81 from mile markers 82 to 139. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH