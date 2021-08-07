Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hand County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hand, Hyde, Spink by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 23:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Hand; Hyde; Spink A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR HAND...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN FAULK AND SOUTHWESTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Polo, or 13 miles northwest of Miller, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Redfield, Miller, Highmore, Tulare, St. Lawrence, Zell, Orient, Ree Heights, Burdette, Rockham, Vayland, Miranda, Miller Dale Colony, Polo, Sunshine Bible Academy, Twin Lakes and Cottonwood Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ree Heights, SD
City
Redfield, SD
County
Spink County, SD
City
Highmore, SD
City
Zell, SD
City
Tulare, SD
County
Hand County, SD
County
Hyde County, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Roofs#Severe Thunderstorm#Vayland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Mason County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Mason, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mason; Tazewell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Tazewell and northeastern Mason Counties through 445 AM CDT At 401 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near Manito, or 12 miles southwest of Pekin, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near South Pekin and Green Valley around 415 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Delavan, Tremont, Hopedale, Mackinaw, Minier and Armington. This includes Interstate 155 between mile markers 12 and 27. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Storey County, NVweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Storey, Washoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 21:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 22:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain, low water crossings are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Storey; Washoe .A thunderstorm producing heavy rainfall may produce runoff and localized flash flooding along Nevada State Route 342. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Advisory for Storey County in western Nevada South Central Washoe County in western Nevada * Until 1030 PM PDT. * At 728 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. While the heaviest rains have diminished. Run off may continue for the next 1 to 2 hours. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include SR 342 including Gold Hill
Jackson County, ILweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN BOLLINGER...PERRY AND NORTHWESTERN CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTIES At 835 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Murphysboro to near Altenburg to Alliance, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Murphysboro, Altenburg and Grand Tower. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 111 and 131. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Jackson County, MOweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 20:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jackson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHERN WYANDOTTE NORTHEASTERN JOHNSON AND WEST CENTRAL JACKSON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 845 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Ford County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 09:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 09:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ford; Iroquois A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN FORD AND SOUTHWESTERN IROQUOIS COUNTIES At 917 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Buckley to Gibson City to near Farmer City, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Paxton, Gibson City, Melvin, Loda, Elliott and Clarence. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Fulton County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Fulton, South Fulton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 20:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Fulton; South Fulton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL FULTON COUNTY THROUGH 1115 PM EDT At 1051 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Lakewood Park, or over Atlanta...moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Up to 40 mph wind...frequent cloud to ground lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light...unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Atlanta, East Point, College Park, Hapeville, Grant Park-Zoo Atlanta, Midtown, West End, Virginia Highland, Sweet Auburn, Turner Field, Piedmont Park, Bankhead, Cascade Heights, Lakewood Park, Atlantic Station and Little Five Points. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST...40MPH
Lebanon County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lebanon, Schuylkill by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 22:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in State College PA. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lebanon; Schuylkill A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 PM EDT FOR SCHUYLKILL AND NORTHWESTERN LEBANON COUNTIES At 1046 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Mahanoy City to Lickdale, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pottsville, Tamaqua, Schuylkill Haven, Shenandoah, Minersville, Mahanoy City, Frackville, St. Clair, Ashland, Orwigsburg, Mcadoo, Pine Grove, Port Carbon, Tremont, Girardville, Fredericksburg, Hometown, Tuscarora, New Philadelphia and Oneida. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 8. Interstate 81 from mile markers 82 to 139. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Armstrong County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY...NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND AND SOUTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 1251 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Rimersburg, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Cranberry, Butler, Kittanning, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Harrison Township, Homeacre-Lyndora, Shanor-Northvue, Tarentum, Natrona Heights, Meridian, and Brackenridge. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 20:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Will THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for northeastern Illinois.
Clarion County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clarion by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:48:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Clarion A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM EDT FOR EASTERN BEAVER...BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN ALLEGHENY...NORTHWESTERN WESTMORELAND...SOUTHWESTERN ARMSTRONG AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLARION COUNTIES At 1239 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles northeast of Shanor-Northvue, or 11 miles northeast of Butler, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Cranberry, Butler, Kittanning, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Harrison Township, Homeacre-Lyndora, Shanor-Northvue, Tarentum, Natrona Heights, Meridian, and Zelienople. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Valencia County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 19:20:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of normally dry arroyos and streambeds, low water crossings, intersections and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Target Area: Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bernalillo County in central New Mexico Northwestern Valencia County in central New Mexico Southeastern Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Bernalillo, Northwestern Valencia and Southeastern Cibola Counties
Will County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Will by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 02:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Will A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL AND NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE COUNTIES At 246 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Beecher, or near Steger, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Park Forest, Steger, Crete, University Park, Monee, Beecher and Grant Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Valencia County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Valencia by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 18:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-12 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of normally dry arroyos and streambeds, low water crossings, intersections and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low lying areas. Target Area: Valencia The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Bernalillo County in central New Mexico Northwestern Valencia County in central New Mexico Southeastern Cibola County in west central New Mexico * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 738 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Bernalillo, Northwestern Valencia and Southeastern Cibola Counties
Lasalle County, ILweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for La Salle, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 09:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: La Salle; Livingston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Livingston and southern La Salle Counties through 100 PM CDT At 1209 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Wenona to Cornell to near Pontiac. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Streator, Pontiac, Dwight, Wenona, Odell, South Streator, Cornell, Saunemin, Ransom, Kangley, Long Point, Dana and Emington. Including the following interstates I-39 near mile marker 41. I-55 between mile markers 193 and 216. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Bollinger County, MOweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Perry by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 20:35:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bollinger; Cape Girardeau; Perry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN BOLLINGER...PERRY AND NORTHWESTERN CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTIES At 835 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Murphysboro to near Altenburg to Alliance, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Murphysboro, Altenburg and Grand Tower. This includes Interstate 55 between Mile Markers 111 and 131. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 21:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Gays Mills. * Until late tomorrow evening. * At 7:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Thursday was 14.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 7.8 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water begins to cover roads near the river, including Sand Hill Road near Bell Center. Minor flooding occurs in areas adjacent to the river, including Robb Park in Gays Mills.
Crawford County, WIweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 15:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-14 07:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 400 AM CDT. Target Area: Crawford The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin Kickapoo River at Gays Mills affecting Crawford County. Kickapoo River at Steuben affecting Crawford County. For the Kickapoo River...including Ontario, La Farge, Viola, Readstown, Soldiers Grove, Gays Mills, Steuben...Moderate flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Kickapoo River at Steuben. * Until Saturday morning. * At 2:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. * Flood stage is 12.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:45 PM CDT Thursday was 13.0 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.3 feet Thursday morning. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water starts to affect business and residences and minor flooding affects lowlands and lower roads. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Water reaches the bottom support beams of the bridge. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Bridge Street near the gage begins to flood and Highway 179 may be threatened.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 19:29:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM PDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL CLARK COUNTY At 728 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest of Moapa Town, moving southeast at 25 mph. This storm was quickly approaching interstate 15 between Moapa and Apex. Sudden strong crosswinds and areas of blowing dust are likely. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Logandale and Sr 168 Mile Marker 21. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 71 and 96. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Lincoln County, NVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 16:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-12 16:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lincoln A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM PDT FOR EAST CENTRAL LINCOLN COUNTY At 419 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Beaver Dam State Park, or 11 miles southwest of Beaver Dam, and is nearly stationary. Strong wind gusts remain possible with this storm. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. Locations impacted include Beaver Dam State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Armstrong County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 13:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Armstrong; Indiana; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN INDIANA...SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND EAST CENTRAL ARMSTRONG COUNTIES At 154 PM EDT, the cluster of thunderstorms was centered 8 miles southeast of Punxsutawney, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. Locations impacted include Punxsutawney, Big Run, Rossiter, Marion Center, Cherry Tree, Plumville, Glen Campbell, Commodore, Dixonville, Smicksburg, Rochester Mills, and Anita. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Comments / 0

Community Policy