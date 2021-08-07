Cancel
Faulk County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Faulk by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 22:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Faulk A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR HAND...NORTHERN HYDE...SOUTHEASTERN FAULK AND SOUTHWESTERN SPINK COUNTIES At 1233 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Polo, or 13 miles northwest of Miller, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Redfield, Miller, Highmore, Tulare, St. Lawrence, Zell, Orient, Ree Heights, Burdette, Rockham, Vayland, Miranda, Miller Dale Colony, Polo, Sunshine Bible Academy, Twin Lakes and Cottonwood Lake. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

