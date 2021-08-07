Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilmington, DE

'Always working': Biden eyes 1st summer getaway as president

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE and AAMER MADHANI
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CpCQp_0bKZCYrP00

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — After more than six months of work combating the coronavirus, negotiating a bipartisan infrastructure bill and repairing the U.S. image abroad, President Joe Biden should be heading out on vacation and a traditional August break from Washington.

But with legislative work on the infrastructure bill keeping the Senate in session for a second straight weekend, and likely through next week, Biden hasn't gone far — just home to Wilmington, Delaware, as he has done most weekends since taking office.

“Every president is always working no matter where they are,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, explaining that presidents can't ever really tune out.

Biden will spend some of next week at the White House before he decamps again, either for Delaware — he also owns a home in Rehoboth Beach — or Camp David, the official presidential retreat in Maryland's Catoctin Mountains, Psaki said.

The modern president is never completely free from work, tethered by secure telephone lines and other technology with a coterie of top aides and advisers always close by.

Like his predecessors, Biden travels with a large entourage of aides, Secret Service agents and journalists in an unmistakable motorcade of more than a dozen dark vehicles.

While the work is 24/7, presidents can — and very often do — change their surroundings when the August heat and humidity rise and Washington empties out.

George W. Bush often spent August clearing brush in the 100-degree heat that baked his central Texas ranch. Barack Obama worked on his golf game on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard. Donald Trump spent time at his home on his private golf club in central New Jersey.

Even when on a so-called vacation, presidents are still receiving briefings on national security, the economy and other issues, attending to matters of state and mapping future plans.

Biden and his aides are likely to discuss a range of issues, including getting the $1 trillion infrastructure bill through the Senate, strategizing next steps to counter surging coronavirus infections and eyeing the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan.

“I would say a vacation for a president really means working two-thirds of a day as opposed to what they might do in Washington, giving themselves a little bit more time, perhaps for a round of golf in the afternoon or for lounging on a beach for a few hours,” said Jeffrey Engel, director of the Center for Presidential History at Southern Methodist University.

“But a president's never off duty,” Engel added. Bush, for example, would "sort of symbolize the vacation by having his regular morning security briefing at 8 a.m. instead of at 7 a.m.”

With luck, no crises will upend Biden’s trip, whenever he decides to leave Washington for longer than a long weekend.

Trump’s first impeachment trial loomed over his 2019 Christmas holiday at his private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. He spent much of his final winter holiday in office stewing over his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, a loss he has refused to acknowledge.

Obama interrupted his Christmas vacation in Hawaii in 2012 to return to Washington after he was unable to negotiate a compromise with Congress to avoid across-the-board tax increases. Then he flew back to Honolulu to rejoin first lady Michelle Obama and their daughters.

Obama was on summer vacation on Martha’s Vineyard in 2014 when he responded to the beheading of American journalist James Foley by Islamic State militants. He went back to Washington for a couple of days before returning to the island.

Bush was at his Texas ranch when Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans in late August 2005. Bill Clinton ordered airstrikes against al-Qaida terrorists from Martha’s Vineyard in response to the bombings of U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania.

Bush's father, President George H.W. Bush, planned the U.S. response to Saddam Hussein’s invasion of Kuwait in 1990 from his family's oceanfront compound in Kennebunkport, Maine.

During weekends at home in Wilmington, Biden has ventured out to play golf, attend Mass and head to his sister's Pennsylvania home for family dinner.

He's been to the home in Rehoboth Beach just once so far, spending several days there with first lady Jill Biden in early June to celebrate her 70th birthday. They rode bicycles on a nearby trail.

It was unclear whether Biden will get more time at the beach this summer.

Rehoboth Beach is small, about 1 square mile (2.6 square kilometers) wide, and draws tens of thousands of visitors on summer weekends, posing a challenge for travel by motorcade. Biden arrived by helicopter in June, landing at a park near the house and being driven a short distance to his front door.

“Even presidents need the opportunity to unwind and let their hair down and relax,” Rehoboth Beach Mayor Stan Mills said in an interview. “We're very proud of our community here in Rehoboth Beach. We’re welcoming, refreshing. We’re a happy place for so many, including the president of the United States.”

___

Superville reported from Washington.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
23K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Elections
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
Wilmington, DE
Government
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
State
Hawaii State
City
Wilmington, DE
State
Massachusetts State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
State
Washington State
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
State
Maine State
Wilmington, DE
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Bill Clinton
Person
Saddam Hussein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate#Secret Service#Congress#American#Islamic State#Al Qaida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WOKV

Prospects ever fainter for bipartisan policing overhaul deal

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Prospects seem increasingly faint for a bipartisan Senate deal on overhauling policing practices as deadlocked lawmakers have fled the Capitol for August recess and political pressure for an accord eases with each passing week. Bargainers insist they’re still talking and haven’t abandoned hope, though they’ve repeatedly...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
WOKV

Biden eyes tougher vaccine rules without provoking backlash

WASHINGTON — (AP) — When the pace of vaccinations in the U.S. first began to slow, President Joe Biden backed incentives like million-dollar cash lotteries if that's what it took to get shots in arms. But as new coronavirus infections soar, he's testing a tougher approach. In just the past...
Texas StatePosted by
WOKV

Texas senator's 15-hour filibuster spotlights voting clash

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A Texas Democratic senator who spoke for more than 15 hours against GOP voting restrictions knew she was just delaying the inevitable. Still, Carol Alvarado saw the filibuster as one more tactic she could use to spotlight her party's marathon clash with Republicans over voting rights.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

EXPLAINER: 5 takeaways from the release of 2020 census data

The Census Bureau on Thursday issued its long-awaited portrait of how the U.S. has changed over the past decade, releasing a trove of demographic data that will be used to redraw political maps across an increasingly diverse country. The data will also shape how $1.5 trillion in federal spending is distributed each year.
Jacksonville, FLPosted by
WOKV

Supreme Court blocks part of NY eviction moratorium

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked part of New York's moratorium on evictions, put into effect because of the coronavirus pandemic, less than a month before it was supposed to expire anyway. The legal issue is distinct from those surrounding a new moratorium that applies in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

Census data: US is diversifying, white population shrinking

No racial or ethnic group dominates for those under age 18, and white people declined in numbers for the first time on record in the overall U.S. population as the Hispanic and Asian populations boomed this past decade, according to the 2020 census data. The figures released Thursday by the...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WOKV

New Orleans mayor: Good times can roll -- with vaccines

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — People who want to enter New Orleans bars, restaurants, music halls — or any other inside venue — will soon have to show proof of vaccination against the coronavirus or a recent negative test, according to new rules announced Thursday by the mayor amid a surge in virus cases.
MilitaryPosted by
WOKV

US sends troops to Kabul to evacuate some embassy staff

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With security rapidly deteriorating in Afghanistan, the United States is sending in an additional 3,000 troops to help evacuate some personnel from the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, officials said Thursday. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the Army and Marine forces will enter Afghanistan within the next...
Texas StatePosted by
WOKV

Census shows less white Texas ahead of redistricting fight

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Four of the nation’s 10 fastest-growing municipalities are suburbs of Texas' big cities, census data released Thursday shows, meaning the second largest state in the U.S. could play a big part in the redistricting battle for control of Congress. Texas also grew less white and...
MilitaryPosted by
WOKV

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.
Colorado StatePosted by
WOKV

Colorado voting officials feud over alleged security breach

DENVER — (AP) — What began as an investigation into how election equipment passwords from a rural Colorado county got posted on a right wing blog has turned into a feud between the state's Democratic secretary of state and the county's conservative clerk. The elections chief for the northwestern county...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
WOKV

Jenner campaign: No book, TV deals in works tied to recall

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner kicked off a monthlong campaign tour Thursday in her bid to become California’s next governor and raised fresh questions about her motive for entering the contest. The former Olympian and reality TV personality sidestepped questions about whether she had lined up any lucrative...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

States that had a grip on COVID now seeing a crush of cases

The COVID-19 surge that is sending hospitalizations to all-time highs in parts of the South is also clobbering states like Hawaii and Oregon that were once seen as pandemic success stories. After months in which they kept cases and hospitalizations at manageable levels, they are watching progress slip away as...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
WOKV

Supreme Court justice won't block college vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday refused to block a plan by Indiana University to require students and employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Barrett's action came in response to an emergency request from eight students, and it marked the first time the high court has weighed in on a vaccine mandate. Some corporations, states and cities have adopted vaccine requirements for workers or even to dine indoors, and others are considering doing so.
PoliticsPosted by
WOKV

Official: Canada sending forces to close Afghan embassy

TORONTO — (AP) — Canadian special forces will deploy to Afghanistan where staff in Canada's embassy in Kabul will be evacuated before it closes, a source familiar with the plan told The Associated Press. The official, who was not authorized to talk publicly about the matter and spoke on condition...

Comments / 0

Community Policy