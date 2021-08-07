Galal Yafai Defeats Carlo Paalam To Win Men's Flyweight Gold For Great Britain

Galal Yafai avoided the temptation of joining his brothers in the pro ranks in order to pursue his dream of bringing home a Gold medal. The flyweight representative for Great Britain is one fight away from competing for that prize, following a split decision win over Cuba's Yosbany Veitia in their terrific flyweight quarterfinal Tuesday at Kokugikan Arena. Yafai won on four of the five scorecards (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28) to become the sixth boxer from Great Britain to medal in the Tokyo Olympics.