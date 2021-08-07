Galal Yafai Defeats Carlo Paalam To Win Men's Flyweight Gold For Great Britain
Galal Yafai postponed plans to join his brothers in the pro ranks in order to realize his dream of winning an Olympic Gold medal. Mission accomplished the second time around. The two-time flyweight representative for Great Britain took home the highest honor in amateur boxing, outboxing Philippines’ Carlo Paalam in their Tokyo Olympics men’s flyweight final Saturday afternoon at Kokugikan Arena. Yafai won by scores of 29-28 on four cards to win Olympic Gold, the first British flyweight in 55 years to accomplish the feat.www.boxingscene.com
