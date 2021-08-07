Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Galal Yafai Defeats Carlo Paalam To Win Men's Flyweight Gold For Great Britain

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGalal Yafai postponed plans to join his brothers in the pro ranks in order to realize his dream of winning an Olympic Gold medal. Mission accomplished the second time around. The two-time flyweight representative for Great Britain took home the highest honor in amateur boxing, outboxing Philippines’ Carlo Paalam in their Tokyo Olympics men’s flyweight final Saturday afternoon at Kokugikan Arena. Yafai won by scores of 29-28 on four cards to win Olympic Gold, the first British flyweight in 55 years to accomplish the feat.

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Degale
Person
Kal Yafai
Person
Saken Bibossinov
Person
Eumir Marcial
Person
Gamal Yafai
Person
Galal Yafai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Medalist#Combat#Olympic Gold#British#Ibf#Boxingscene Com#Jakendabox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Cuba
Country
U.K.
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Related
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

What Sugar Ray Leonard Said About Fighting Manny Pacquiao

Imagine a fight between Leonard and Pacquiao at welterweight back in the day. Speed and combinations galore and sure, Leonard would have had some reach advantage, but nonetheless, a brilliant fight it would have been. When asked about it here is what Leonard told EsNews YouTube (hat tip):. Pacquiao returns...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Fury Trainer: Wilder Has A lot To Prove, He's Going To Be Motivated

Andy Lee, the assistant trainer to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, expects a very dangerous opponent when his boxer faces Deontay Wilder for a trilogy fight. Their bout was initially scheduled for July 24, but the entire event was pushed back after Fury contracted COVID-19. Lee, a former WBO middleweight...
Las Vegas, NVBoxing Scene

Pacquiao vs. Ugas Set For August 21 - Spence Withdraws With Eye Injury

Unified Welterweight Champion Errol Spence, Jr. was forced to withdraw from his blockbuster FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown with eight-division and former welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas due to a retinal tear in his left eye. WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Photos: Manny Pacquiao Continues Tough Grind For Errol Spence

Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao continues to work hard at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, as he prepares to take on unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (Photos by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions) The fight will headline a FOX...
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Yafai, Bibossinov, Tanaka, Paalam Advance To Men's Flyweight Semifinals In Tokyo

Galal Yafai avoided the temptation of joining his brothers in the pro ranks in order to pursue his dream of bringing home a Gold medal. The flyweight representative for Great Britain is one fight away from competing for that prize, following a split decision win over Cuba's Yosbany Veitia in their terrific flyweight quarterfinal Tuesday at Kokugikan Arena. Yafai won on four of the five scorecards (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28) to become the sixth boxer from Great Britain to medal in the Tokyo Olympics.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

GB have secured their best Olympic boxing medal haul for 101 YEARS, as Galal Yafai overpowered Yosvany Veitia to book a place in the flyweight semi-finals

Team GB have guaranteed their best boxing medal haul for 101 years, as Galal Yafai defeated Yosvany Veitia 4-1 to reach the flyweight semi-finals. Yafai, featuring in his second Olympic Games, is hoping to add to the Commonwealth gold he won in 2018 in the same division, and he's gone one step closer after a hard-fought points victory.
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Sailing-Britain's Scott wins men's Finn sailing gold

ENOSHIMA, Japan, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Giles Scott won the gold medal for Britain in the men's Finn class in sailing at the Enoshima Yacht Harbour on Tuesday. Zsombor Berecz of Hungary took the silver medal, with Joan Cardona Mendez securing the bronze for Spain. Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters...
Lotteryfightsports.tv

Gilberto Ramirez Backs Dmitry Bivol For Seeking Canelo Alvarez Fight Instead

Most boxers would be cross of their upcoming opponent trying to fight someone else instead of them, but Gilberto Ramirez said he understands. Ramirez is currently the world light heavyweight champion in waiting. He recently became the first Mexican boxer to capture the world super middleweight title. His opponent was supposed to be Dmitry Bivol, but the Russian boxer is going after Canelo Alvarez for a showdown.

Comments / 0

Community Policy