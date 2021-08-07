Cancel
Charities

Editorial: With eye on $2B prize, Dems write off needy charities

By Editorial
Lowell Sun
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, Democrats are the heartless skinflints and Republicans the bleeding hearts?. That seems to be the case in Massachusetts, if you read into the latest House rejection of the charitable donation deduction. More than two decades after voters approved that tax break, state reps sustained their previous decision to postpone...

Related
Natick, MAPatriot Ledger

State rep racked up $154,000 in unpaid federal taxes

BOSTON – The Internal Revenue Service has filed a hefty lien against a state representative for nonpayment of taxes, but the lawmaker said he has paid some of the money, expects the lien to be lifted, and vowed to give the federal government "every dime" he owes. "I've been on...
Salida, COMountain Mail

Editorial

By changing the fee structure for residential rental taps, Salida’s City Council took a step which could ultimately help make more rental units available in the city. At their July 20 meeting, council members adopted a resolution which would effectively cut by more than half water and sewer tap fees for multi-family residential developments.
House RentLowell Sun

Editorial: A landlord-renter reminder — you’re all in this together

These last several months of state and federal rent-payment deferrals have focused on the need to keep individuals in their homes, free of fear they’ll be shown the door if they can’t pay that monthly bill. With the pandemic-created implosion of the hospitality industry and other sectors, many renters found...
HomelessLowell Sun

Strain: The ban on evictions can’t become permanent

President Biden’s decision to bypass Congress and extend the moratorium on evictions for two more months may be unconstitutional, but as a practical matter, keeping it in place through September is reasonable. It will give states and localities time to distribute unspent pandemic relief funds to renters. Then it should...
New York City, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Editorial: Mr. Cuomo, read the writing on the wall

If irony were legal tender, New York would have the richest treasury in the nation. It took the Cuomo sexual harassment scandal — a gut punch to the state’s proud history — to bring Democrats and Republicans together in one voice. And that voice is calling loudly for Gov. Andrew...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Health Serviceswfxrtv.com

Extra SNAP benefits coming on Aug. 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Social Services has confirmed that eligible SNAP households will receive emergency allotment benefits this month. The benefits will be loaded onto Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards Monday, Aug. 16. According to an email from VDSS at the end of July, these emergency...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Upworthy

Elizabeth Warren schools a billionaire on why he receives Social Security: 'It's not charity'

Late last week, Senator Elizabeth Warren engaged in a conversation with Ken Langone, an American billionaire and the founder of the home improvement company Home Depot. During the discussion, the businessman asked Warren why he received Social Security benefits. He argued that, as a billionaire, he should not be entitled to a payout from the government. In response, the Senator explained how measures of social security work. She also shared details about Real Corporate Profits Tax, a proposed minimum tax on corporations. The exchange has since gone viral, with dozens of social media users praising Warren for her well-explained response to Langone.
Businesscbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Detroit) — Stimulus checks have helped many Americans get through COVID. The pandemic continues nearly 17 months after the economy initially shut down, as the Delta variant drives up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise, which comes amidst improving economic conditions, could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Congress & CourtsTax Foundation

Senator Warren’s Corporate Book Tax Is Wrong Way to Fund New Spending

Now that Senate Budget Chairman Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has kicked off the budget reconciliation process to advance President Biden’s agenda, Senators Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Angus King (I-ME) and Representative Don Beyer (D-VA) are pushing to create a new surtax on corporate book income. However, their arguments for the policy misconstrue why there are differences between a corporation’s taxable income and book income. The reason why: lawmakers have enacted specific policies that mean tax laws differ from accounting standards.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Wealthy donors benefited from lesser-known Trump tax break: report

Wealthy political donors successfully pushed for a tax break in Republicans’ 2017 tax bill that saved them tens of millions of dollars in taxes, ProPublica reported Wednesday. Those individuals had an ally in Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), who pressured the Trump administration to increase a tax break for companies known...
Congress & CourtsQuad-Cities Times

Grassley yes, Ernst vote no on infrastructure funding

DES MOINES — A proposal that would send more than $4.2 billion in federal funding to Iowa for road and bridge construction and repairs received a split vote from the state’s Republican U.S. Senators on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Chuck Grassley voted for and Joni Ernst against the $1 trillion...
Congress & CourtsSidney Herald

Infrastructure bill passes in congress

North Dakota stands to gain more than $2 billion in the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, which passed the Senate Tuesday morning 69 to 30, for a variety of priorities ranging from roads and bridges to energy and agriculture. Neighboring Montana, meanwhile, gets at least $2.8 billion. Nineteen Republicans, including...

