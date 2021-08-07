Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $405,000

Missoulian
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou'll love this move in ready townhome with a comfortable floor plan. Walk in to an open living/dining/kitchen area with luxury laminate flooring. Kitchen has upgraded appliance package and eat in bar area. Access to backyard/garage is through the main floor utility room. There is a half bath on the main floor for your guest. Upper level offers a master suite with a walk in closet and ensuite bath. 2 more bedrooms and a full bath is offered on the upper level. 2 car detatched garage is off of the fenced back yard. Contact Chay Hughes 406 546 3717 or your real estate professional to view this wonderful property.

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Missoula, MT
Real Estate
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
Missoula, MT
Business
City
Missoula, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appliance#Laminate Flooring#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy