J.R. Smith is going back to school and for the first time in his life he plans on competing in college athletics—but not in basketball. The two-time NBA champion is enrolling at North Carolina A&T, a Historically Black University, and plans to join the Aggies golf team. Smith, 35, skipped college and was drafted with the No. 18 pick in the 2004 NBA draft out of St Benedict's Preparatory School in New Jersey, but he plans to attend college and get a degree in liberal studies.