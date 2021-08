Sheriff’s deputies in Sanilac County will cracking down on impaired drivers. Starting next Wednesday, the Sanilac County Sheriff’s office will be participating in the national “If you feel different, you drive different” impaired driving campaign. The crackdown not only is for drunk drivers, but is also to raise awareness for drugged driving. Authorities say much like alcohol, drugs, including Marijuana, can slow slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane. Sanilac County Sheriff Paul Rich adds that there will be extra patrols through the Labor Day weekend looking for such behavior. Last year, 453 people died in 422 alcohol and/or drug-involved crashes in Michigan. That’s the highest number of fatalities in over three years.