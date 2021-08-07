Newport selected as finalist for dog park grant

NEWPORT — Newport residents and its neighbors are encouraged to “vote early and often” in a collective effort to fund a community dog park in the area. This week, Newport was named one of 30 nationwide finalists in consideration for a $25,000 grant to fund a community dog park. Bark for your Dog, a grant provided by national pet security company PetSafe, will award five grants to the communities that receive the most online votes during the month of August.