Beverly Damren WEST LEBANON — Beverly (Woodward) Damren passed away on Aug. 4, 2021, at the age of 94, after a brief illness. She was born on April 12, 1927, in Claremont to Harold and Emily (Breed) Woodward. She was raised in Claremont and graduated from Stevens High School in 1945. Following high school, she graduated from Westbrook College in Maine. Following college, she married Jerome (Jerry) Damren in 1947. They remained married and devoted to one another for the next 62 years, until his death in 2009. Following their wedding, the couple moved to Durham, North Carolina, where Jerry completed his education at Duke University. While in North Carolina, Beverly was secretary to the chairman of the Department of Aesthetics, Art, and Music at Duke. The Damrens moved to West Lebanon in 1949, where they raised their family of four boys. Mrs. Damren remained in West Lebanon for the remainder of her life. Throughout her life, Mrs. Damren was devoted to her family, friends, and community, especially the youth of West Lebanon. Mrs. Damren was blessed with lifelong friends, including dear friends in “The Do Nothings.” She possessed a generous heart and selfless spirit that freely put others first. Typical words used to describe her included: kind, thoughtful, sweet, funny, and incredibly special. If you met her, you were fortunate to have made a friend to cherish. In 1999, Mrs. Damren was recognized as Lebanon’s Good Citizen of the Year by the Greater Chamber of Commerce for her many contributions to her community and in 1979; the Lebanon PTA awarded her the Outstanding Service Award for her service to children, education, and for the Lebanon School System. For 30 years, she was a substitute teacher, librarian, and school secretary in the West Lebanon elementary schools. She served on the West Lebanon PTA for many years. She was a member of the parent chapter of ABC (A Better Chance) program that brought underprivileged inner-city students to the Lebanon school system. She also served on the board for American Field Services. Beverly and her husband Jerry were members and strong supporters of the West Lebanon Civic Association. This group was responsible for the development of the Civic Field on Seminary Hill and did many things for the community, especially for the youth of West Lebanon. She served as a den mother for Cub Scouts, was a senior Girl Scout leader, and was the director of the arts and crafts program in the summers at “The Hut” adjacent to Civic Field in West Lebanon. Beverly enjoyed 50-plus years as a member of the “Valley Homettes.” She was an active member of the West Lebanon Congregational Church and served on numerous committees for decades. Mrs. Damren served as the Chair of the Lebanon Libraries Board of Trustees. A notable milestone during her tenure as Chair was the construction and opening of The Kilton Public Library in West Lebanon in 2010. She also participated in fund-raising activities for the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, and The Crippled Children’s Fund. Mrs. Damren is survived by four sons, Jay and his wife Cheryl of Portsmouth, New Hampshire and grandson Jordan and his wife Belle, and their children Layla and Waylon; David and his wife Lindsey; Jon and his wife Dawna of West Lebanon, granddaughter Brittany and grandson Josh; Jeffrey of West Lebanon; and Jim and his wife Lisa also of West Lebanon, and grandsons Ryan, Nate, and Aaron. Other survivors include a sister-in-law Eunice Damren of Claremont; as well as several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Damren was predeceased by her parents, two sisters, Carolyn Emond and Betty Bychok; a brother, Harold (Woody) L. Woodward Jr.; and brothers-in-law and classmate, Leigh Damren, John (Greenie) Bychok, and Paul Emond, as well as cousin, Margaret Bauver. Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Ricker Funeral Home in Lebanon. A memorial service will be held in September, with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Kilton Library Fund, c/o The Lebanon Public Libraries Foundation, at either 9 East Park St., Lebanon, NH 03766 or 80 Main St, West Lebanon, NH 03784, or to the West Lebanon Congregational Church, 18 Maple St., West Lebanon, NH 03784. To leave a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.