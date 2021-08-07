Camping World SuperCenter to host grand opening

Camping World is located at 2386 White Hall Blvd., just off Interstate 79 and Highway 250.

FAIRMONT — Five months after announcing the purchase of the local Trailer City RV dealership, Camping World is just days from opening its first RV SuperCenter in the Mountain State.

Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World Holdings Inc. announced it will host a grand opening celebration Aug. 13-15 at its location at 2386 White Hall Blvd., just off Interstate 79 and Highway 250.

Camping World will offer special deals on new 2021 RVs and discounts on a variety of RV and outdoor gear. Guests who drop by the grand opening also have a chance to receive a special gift.

In the meantime, Camping World is still looking to hire RV sales associates, technicians and retail support to assist with locations across the U.S. Job seekers can go online and apply at campingworldcareers.com/.

“We continue to march towards our goal of operating a recreational dealer platform in the 48 contiguous states,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and chairman of Camping World Holdings in March when the Trailer City purchase was announced. “The ability to acquire a dealership that has successfully taken care of customers for over 50 years, plus create a retail footprint in the West Virginia market, was an opportunity we could not pass up.”

The location will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories.

Founded in 1966, Camping World Holdings has grown to become the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle locations. The company owns and operates more than 170 SuperCenters nationwide and offers customers online sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and a portfolio of Good Sam products and services.