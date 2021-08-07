Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

On Consumerism: My 'free' physical wasn’t free

By ARTHUR VIDRO
The Eagle Times
 3 days ago

My free annual physical this year is costing me $81.03. In mid-April I had the physical, an event supposedly covered in full by our insurance. But it somehow didn’t turn out that way. Though far from a health insurance expert, I bone up on the policies in effect for my...

www.eagletimes.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Insurance#Insurance Company#Insurance Policies#Associates In Medicine#Laboratory Services#Valley Regional#Lab Chemistry#Blue Cross#Medicare#Medicaid#Member Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
KVCR NEWS

Democrats Hope To Beef Up Medicare With Dental, Vision And Hearing Benefits

Sorry, Joe Namath. Despite what you keep saying in those TV ads, under Medicare, seniors are not "entitled to eliminate copays and get dental care, dentures, eyeglasses, prescription drug coverage, in-home aides, unlimited transportation and home-delivered meals — all at no additional cost." But if Democratic lawmakers in Congress have their say, seniors could soon be entitled to some of those services.
U.S. Politicsstateofreform.com

Medicaid public option bill could “give relief to millions”

A recently introduced Medicaid public option bill could create a low-cost, public alternative to private health insurance at the state level, increasing access to health coverage for uninsured Americans. On Friday, U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, M.D., (WA-08), U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) introduced HR.4974, or the State Public Option Act.
Guilford County, NCgreensboro.com

N.C. GOP legislators urge health care systems to reconsider employee vaccination mandates; systems say decisions are to protect public health

A group of 55 state House Republicans has plunged into the controversial employee vaccine mandate decisions by six health care systems. The three-page letter sent Thursday — signed by 11 legislators from the Triad and Northwest North Carolina — is meant to persuade the systems’ leaders into reconsidering their mandate.
hngn.com

$1,000 Retention Bonuses are Now Distributed to Employees; Will You Get One?

As part of the American Rescue Plan economic assistance package, states were given federal money to pay "retention bonuses" to select workers. The distribution has already begun. Who Will Receive the Retention Bonuses?. In a recently published article in Yahoo Finance, in March, the Department of Education announced that each...
Public Healthwdhn.com

Is it safe to get a 3rd dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The CDC reports about 1,000 people have received a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by falsifying information to health care providers. The U.S. government has not approved booster shots against the virus, saying it has yet to see evidence they are necessary. While Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for booster shots, health authorities say that for now, the fully vaccinated seem well protected.
AdvocacyPosted by
CBS News

Food stamps — now $7 a day — are set to get chopped

Soon after the pandemic shuttered the U.S. economy, food banks were overwhelmed by demand, with cars lined up for miles as people in need waited to pick up groceries. As the hunger crisis worsened, the federal government stepped in to increase food stamp benefits. Now that enhancement is set to...
Orange County, FLorlandomedicalnews.com

Shepherd’s Hope Extends Dates for Free Back to School Physicals For Uninsured and Under‐Insured Children

Services include heart screenings now required for student-athletes, available by appointment through August 30. Shepherd’s Hope has added more dates for it FREE back‐to‐school and sports physicals for local uninsured and under‐insured children at four Shepherd’s Hope Health Centers, now through August 30. The free back‐to‐school physicals include general health assessments and sports physicals with a specialist, as well as dental, vision, and hearing screenings at select locations. New for this year will be ECG screenings for student athletes, which is now required in Orange, Osceola, and Volusia counties. Funding to support this initiative is being provided by a grant from the Harper Family Charitable Foundation which provides for the health, education, maintenance and well‐being of disabled children and adults of all ages in the Central Florida area. For the ninth year, Nemours Children’s Health System clinician volunteers are helping provide these medical services.
Rensselaer, NYrpi.edu

Medicaid Expansion of Dental Care Can Increase Access

Research uncovered provider growth in low-income and high-population counties. When public health insurance like Medicaid expands its dental coverage, by increasing the types of procedures it covers and the total amount a dentist can spend on an individual patient, more dentists will locate to the expansion areas, therefore increasing access. This finding comes from research recently published in the Journal of Public Economics by Jason Huh, an assistant professor in the Department of Economics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Huh found that Medicaid-induced financial incentives influence where providers choose to practice, potentially expanding access into previously underserved areas.
Saint Petersburg, FLTampa Bay News Wire

Infinity Health Consultants To Provide Free Back-to-School Physicals

St. Petersburg, FL — On Saturday, August 7th, 2021, Infinity Health Consultants will join the James B. Sanderlin Family Center’s Back-to-School event to provide local students with free physical exams and Covid-19 vaccines (children 12 and up). The event will be held at 2335 22nd Ave South, St. Petersburg, FL 33712 from 11 AM to 1PM. Physicals will be available by appointment only. Families can schedule their appointment time by calling (727)-265-1185 or visiting https://www.infinityhealthconsultants.com/.
Health ServicesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Does Medicare cover ambulance services?

Medicare Part B covers ambulance transportation to a health care facility when it’s medically necessary and transportation in any other vehicle would endanger your health. The tricky part is judging when these conditions are met, especially in an emergency when no health care professional is present. If you call 911,...
Newport, WABonner County Daily Bee

Newport Hospital offering free sports physicals

NEWPORT — In preparation for the upcoming school year, Newport Community Hospital is offering free sports physicals on Friday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to noon. The free physicals are offered on a first-come, first-served basis and no appointment is necessary. A parent or guardian must be present, masks are required and everyone will be screened upon entrance.
Public Healthbaconsrebellion.com

Free Zywicki!

Virginia is now in full-blown panic mode over the Delta variant and the rebound in confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has designated a majority of Virginia localities as “high COVID transmission areas,” and media are reporting outbreaks everywhere from child care centers to summer camps. Cities, universities and employers across the state are enacting mask and vaccination mandates. Governor Ralph Northam is “actively considering” a similar mandate for state employees.
Centreville, MDstardem.com

What happens with a Medicare Advantage Plan?

CENTREVILLE — Medicare Advantage Plans, sometimes called “Part C” or “MA Plans,” are offered by private companies approved by Medicare. If you join a Medicare Advantage Plan, you still have Medicare. You’ll get your Medicare Part A (Hospital Insurance) and Medicare Part B (Medical Insurance) coverage from the Medicare Advantage Plan and not from Original Medicare.
Colorado StateBrush News Tribune

Need health insurance? Colorado marketplace sign-ups end Sunday

If you’re uninsured and want to change that before the end of 2021, time is running out to buy health insurance through the state-run marketplace. The special open enrollment period, extended because of the pandemic, ends Sunday. Most people who miss the deadline will have to wait until at least Nov. 1, when the state and federal health insurance marketplaces start selling plans for 2022 (there are exceptions for people who have a significant life change, like getting married, having a baby, or losing a job).
Wisconsin Statecommunityjournal.net

AARP sounds alarm on vaccination rates for Wisconsin nursing homes staff

MADISON, WISCONSIN – The latest release of AARP’s Nursing Home COVID-19 Dashboard incorporates new data on vaccination rates among staff and residents, and finds that just one in five facilities nationwide meets the threshold of having at least 75% of staff fully vaccinated. Wisconsin falls well short of that threshold with just 14.7% of facilities with 75% or more of staff fully vaccinated as of June 20.
Keene, NHThe Eagle Times

Area hospitals don't yet meet new federal price-transparency rules

In an effort to provide transparency between health care providers and their patients, the federal government this year started requiring hospitals nationwide to post a list of prices on their websites. But more than seven months since they were supposed to show these figures, a recent report shows a majority...
Florence, ALcourierjournal.net

Medical Debt As A Result Of The Pandemic

Early in the coronavirus pandemic, Congress formed an emergency system to ensure free testing for the virus and to help uninsured Americans avoid big hospital bills for Covid-19 treatment. At the same time, most large insurance companies waived cost-sharing agreements for Covid-19 patients, limiting out-of-pocket costs for holders of private health insurance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy