On Consumerism: My 'free' physical wasn’t free

Services include heart screenings now required for student-athletes, available by appointment through August 30. Shepherd’s Hope has added more dates for it FREE back‐to‐school and sports physicals for local uninsured and under‐insured children at four Shepherd’s Hope Health Centers, now through August 30. The free back‐to‐school physicals include general health assessments and sports physicals with a specialist, as well as dental, vision, and hearing screenings at select locations. New for this year will be ECG screenings for student athletes, which is now required in Orange, Osceola, and Volusia counties. Funding to support this initiative is being provided by a grant from the Harper Family Charitable Foundation which provides for the health, education, maintenance and well‐being of disabled children and adults of all ages in the Central Florida area. For the ninth year, Nemours Children’s Health System clinician volunteers are helping provide these medical services.