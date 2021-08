WEST BURLINGTON – General Ulysses Grant, aka Ken Searfass, was greeted at the Bradford County Library with a capacity audience on Wednesday, July 14. The portrayal of the famous Civil War general, and later U.S. president, opened with a description of the status of railroads, a map to trace the extent, and critical locations, and the reason that the railroads generally followed rivers or canals. Next, an examination and explanation of differences in track gauge construction, which prevented interchanging equipment and transferring from one railroad line to another.