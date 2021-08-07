Cancel
Death notice: Marjorie Anna Stevens

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
Marjorie Anna Stevens, 89, of Buttonwood Way, Lake Placid passed away Aug. 5, 2021, at Elderwood of Uihlein at Lake Placid. She was born in Lake Placid, Feb. 11, 1932, the daughter of Harold and Marjorie (Kennedy) Darrah. Calling hours will be held Aug. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the M. B. Clark, Inc. Funeral Home in Lake Placid. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 9th, at New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, Station Street in Lake Placid. The M. B. Clark, Inc. Funeral Home in Lake Placid is in charge of arrangements.

