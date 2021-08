ROANOKE — A magistrate judge and a public defender in Western Virginia’s federal court system have made it to the White House as contenders for a district judgeship. Robert Ballou, who has held his position on the bench since 2011, and Juval Scott, who heads the office that defends many of the indigent people charged with federal crimes, were recommended Monday by U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Virginia Democrats.