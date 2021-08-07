Cancel
Economy

Thousands will lose unemployment benefits in a month

By Eric Blaisdell Staff Writer
The Eagle Times
 3 days ago

MONTPELIER, Vt. — Thousands of Vermonters are set to lose their unemployment benefits when federal programs end in less than a month. Michael Harrington, commissioner of the state Department of Labor, held a media briefing via Microsoft Teams Friday in an effort to let residents know about the programs that are set to expire on Sept. 6. The state's benefit week ends on a Saturday, so Harrington said residents will see their benefits end Sept. 4.

