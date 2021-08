René Rodriguez’s education was a costly one. “It has impacted my life and changed my life in so many ways,” said Rodriguez. Rodriguez grew up in a poverty-stricken neighborhood in New York with two drug-addicted parents. When he was nine, his dad went to prison. With his mom not able to financially take care of him and his sisters, they were evicted, and the family was broken apart. His sisters went to live with a family member, and he stayed with his mother.