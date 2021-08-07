Knox Economic Development, continues rebranding effort, launches new website
Knox County Indiana Economic Development is sporting a new name — and now a new website, too. Two months ago, the organization — formerly the Knox County Development Corp. (KCDC) — officially began the process of rebranding it self and approved the use of a new logo for the first time in years. With that then in hand, creators with TD Advertising in Columbus moved into the final stage of developing a new website to go with it.www.suncommercial.com
