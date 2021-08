The Board of Management and Supervisory Board of Daimler AG (ticker symbol DAI) have given the go-ahead for the company’s historic realignment and the ongoing roadmap. After the planned spin-off of Daimler Truck by the end of this year the shareholders of Daimler AG will hold a 65% stake in the new Daimler Truck Holding AG, which will then be listed on the stock exchange as an independent company. Daimler shareholders are to receive one additional share in Daimler Truck Holding AG, the global market leader for commercial vehicles, for every two shares they hold in Daimler AG. Daimler will retain a minority interest of 35% in Daimler Truck Holding AG and intends to transfer 5% to Daimler Pension Trust e.V., a registered association according to German law.