Fortnite Tournament ‘Free Guy Cup’ Offers Glory in Time for Movie Release
Fortnite Tournament, Free Guy Cup introduced just in time for the movie release, offering Fortnite players a chance for loot and glory. Lately, Epic Games’ Fortnite has been receiving a lot of support in terms of player engagement. First, an Ariana Grande concert was announced (taking place later today) which coincides with her likeness as a playable character skin. Now, they have upped the ante, by revealing a tournament that will surely be a must for Fortnite enthusiasts.www.cgmagonline.com
Comments / 0