Fortnite Tournament ‘Free Guy Cup’ Offers Glory in Time for Movie Release

To date, the video game industry has had something of an embarrassing involvement with Hollywood. Studios think that for a video game adaptation to be successful, you need to replicate the experience of playing a game but as a spectator. However, they don’t realize that we don’t like watching games—we like playing games. Now, the best video games flicks aren’t actually based on games at all. Films such as Tron: Legacy, The Last Starfighter, and Wreck-It Ralph are considered some of the best video game movies of all time, and they’re not based on video games at all. So if you know the meaning of the terms “health pack,” “heads-up display,” and “power ups,” then Free Guy may be the film for you.