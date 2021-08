Please turn in your Bible to Matthew 4:12-17. Thus far in the Gospel of Matthew, we have read about the genealogy of our Savior and his identification as the Messiah whom God had promised to send to His people. We have also seen the Magi coming from afar to worship Jesus as the Son of God. Furthermore, we have seen the Father put His verbal word of blessing on Jesus’ ministry, and the Lord Jesus in the baptism itself accept the commission publicly that He would be the sin-bearer for His people. Last week, we saw our Lord confront Satan and defeat him in the wilderness. And this week, we read about the circumstances and the content of Jesus’ teaching ministry. Specifically, there are three things to notice in this passage. First, we learn about the timing of Jesus’ ministry. Secondly, we learn about the place of His ministry. Thirdly and finally, we learn about the message of Jesus’ ministry.