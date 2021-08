2020 REDISTRICTING OF CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT BOUNDARIES. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Glendora will conduct a public hearing per Elections Code Section 21607.1 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., at which the City Council will conduct a public hearing to receive public input on district boundaries, receive a report on the redistricting process and provide specific direction on communities of interest and/or neighborhoods that should be considered as “communities of interest” under EC 21601(c)(2).