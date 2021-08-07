Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Mom Doesn't Understand Kid's Thrifted Clothes

arcamax.com
 3 days ago

DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, I've been thrifting a lot more to reduce my carbon footprint and better the environment. Every time I come back with clothes from the Salvation Army or Goodwill, my mom is judgmental, asking why I would buy secondhand. I have tried explaining to her that it's cheaper and better for the environment, and that I can find more unique pieces, but she doesn't seem to understand. I don't want to be judged for the clothes I wear, but my mom doesn't seem to understand my perspective. What should I do? -- Thrifting Argument.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clothing#Friendship#The Salvation Army#Goodwill#Dreamleapers#Ufs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Upworthy

Mom explains the harsh truth about why kids don't owe their parents anything

Parenting is not an easy task. Only those willing to take on the full responsibility of bringing up another human should probably take on that challenge. There is no one right way to bring your child up but one rule to follow is to love your kids unconditionally and respect them as individuals separate from yourself. There are many different opinions on parenting and what it entails. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should raise their children with minimal or no strings attached. Lisa Pontius shared this point-of-view on the video platform and got a lot of mixed reactions.
ApparelPosted by
SheKnows

The Coziest Kids Clothes for Back-to-School

If you’ve taken even the smallest break from having fun in the sun and peeked into any clothing or big box stores this summer, then you’ll know that stores are stocked — from back-to-school clothing to back-to-school supplies, back-to-school shopping is in full swing! And yes, back-to-school shopping can be done the traditional in-person way. But then there’s the ever-present option of shopping online. That’s where Amazon steps in — with quick, easy ordering and returning, you can still get all the back-to-school clothes you need, minus having to wait for a fitting room or wade through racks of sale items to find your kid’s size.
Weight Lossuexpress.com

Friend Doesn’t Respect Walker’s Boundaries

DEAR HARRIETTE: I have started walking for fitness, and it is good for me: I am slowly getting healthier and shedding a bit of weight. Because I am still heavy, though, I can walk only so far before my knees start hurting. I work with a trainer who recommended that I walk 3 miles or less to protect my knee. That works -- except when I meet up with one friend. She walks a lot and almost always pushes me to walk farther. The route she likes to take is more like 5 miles. I want to keep up with her, so I try to do it, but usually afterward I pay with pain. I have told her repeatedly, but she doesn’t listen. I don’t want to lose my time with this friend, but I don’t want to hurt myself either. What can I do? -- Walk Too Far.
Charitiesospreyobserver.com

Nonprofit Provides Clothes To Kids In Need

According to the Children’s Defense Fund, as of 2018, one in six kids lives in poverty. Without proper funding, many children go without the necessary supplies to succeed during the school year. Some go without notebooks or pencils, but many go without proper clothing. Clothes To Kids is a local...
Relationship AdviceWatertown Daily Times

Focus on the Family: Son doesn't like mom dating

Q: I’m a divorced single mom trying to find another relationship and develop a social life. But my young son doesn’t like to “share” me with anyone else. He disliked my last boyfriend so much that I was forced to end the relationship. What can I do?. Jim: Re-entering the...
Beauty & FashionKXAN

Back-To-School Trends For Moms & Kids

Ask any mom and she will tell you that back-to-school is one of the most hectic times of the year. The upcoming school year takes on a whole new meaning for both students and parents alike—especially coming out of the height of the pandemic. Parenting & Lifestyle expert, and Founder of Bump Club and Beyond, Lindsay Pinchuk, shares some of her personal must haves for back to school style for BOTH moms and kids!
Food & Drinksarcamax.com

Why Don't My Guests Thank Me For Cooking?

DEAR MISS MANNERS: I love to cook and entertain guests. It takes a lot of work to plan a menu, shop for groceries, cook and serve a delicious meal. I always ask guests in advance about any food allergies or intolerances. But I frequently notice that although my guests will...
New Orleans, LAarcamax.com

Bride-To-Be Leaves Out Cousin From Shower

DEAR HARRIETTE: My older cousin is getting married in two months. We've never had the best relationship, but we've been attempting to mend things lately. We bonded at my great-aunt's (her grandmother's) funeral and started to talk regularly afterward. I logged on to social media last weekend to see that she, all of her friends and our mutual cousin were in New Orleans for her bridal shower. I don't understand why I wasn't invited. I'm feeling as if all of our moments of bonding and reconnecting were fake and forced on her end. What should I do? Am I right to be upset? -- Wasn't Invited.
Kidsarcamax.com

Brighter Days: 5 Tips for Dressing Your Baby

As your baby nears her first birthday, she is probably helping you to help her get dressed. For example, she'll probably hold her arms out to help put on her shirt. Sometime between 13 and 20 months, your toddler will probably figure out how to take off her own clothes. This is helpful at home -- and not so helpful at the grocery store. It could make for some funny stories to share with her friends when she's a teenager though. When your toddler is around 20 months old, she'll probably be able to put on loose-fitting clothing herself. She might not be able to dress herself completely until she's around 3 years old.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
WRAL News

Trying to have it all? Remember, moms, it doesn't have to happen all at once

Editor's note: Stephanie Llorente is the founder of Restored. From the time girls are small, we’re told we can have it all. What that means is different for each of us. The “you can have it all” mentality isn’t bad, or wrong. Quite the contrary. It’s good and beneficial. It gives girls something to strive for, and it tells us we can achieve great things at home and at work. Unfortunately, it leaves no room for life’s seasonality and implies that women should have it all at the same time, which can be a stress-inducing reality that leaves women with limited time to enjoy and appreciate what they have achieved.
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
RelationshipsTODAY.com

Laura Dern shares why she doesn't punish her teenage kids

With nearly two decades of parenting under her belt, Laura Dern has a few pearls of wisdom to share on discipline. “A very wise person advised me to ask my children, ‘How do you think I should handle this?’ As opposed to ‘You’re grounded.' Or 'you’re losing phone privileges,'” Dern told TODAY Parents. “You want to try and have a real dialogue around consequence. It made them more accountable. Whenever there was punishment involved, it didn’t always work out so well.”
Muhlenberg Township, PAReading Eagle

Letter: Don’t dump items at charity thrift store

I am a professional organizer and take my clients’ unneeded and gently used items to the donation center of the OppShop on the Fifth Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township. This thrift store supports Opportunity House, which is a homeless shelter. Lately, the donation area behind the store has been a...
EducationWashington Examiner

Delta wave doesn’t justify keeping kids out of the classroom

Teachers unions and some politicians and health officials will use any excuse available to close schools. If they can't achieve that, they will at least try to limit classroom instruction to two or four days per week. Right now, the excuse closest to hand is the delta variant of the coronavirus.
Religionkcbi.org

God’s Forgiveness Doesn’t Have A Limit

There’s a wonderful article on the 1517.org today from a pastor named Scott Davis that I thought was just too good not to share a piece of it with you. He says, “We are all familiar with the story of “The Boy Who Cried Wolf.” In this famous tale from Aesop’s Fables, a shepherd boy repeatedly lies to the townspeople. He tells them that a wolf is attacking the village sheep. But when the townspeople investigate, they learn that there never was a wolf. The boy was “sounding the alarm” dishonestly and whipping the people into a false panic when there was no wolf and the sheep weren’t really in danger. After a few rounds of this ruse, a real wolf does appear. The boy cries, “Wolf!” But, the townspeople no longer believe the boy. He’s ruined his credibility with them. This time they don’t take his cry seriously. The sheep are slaughtered and even the boy is eaten by the wolf. The moral of the story is simple: tell the truth. If you lie too often, eventually people won’t listen to you. They won’t believe you when you are honest.
New York City, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

Parent Connection: That marijuana is now legal doesn’t make it safe, especially for kids

New York recently joined 20 other states and territories and legalized the adult use of recreational marijuana — a move that could have significant public health consequences for families and communities. With the stroke of the Governor’s pen, cannabis went from being widely prohibited for the last 80 years to widely available and with retail pot stores opening in our community next year, parents should be gearing up for questions from curious teens.
Petsarcamax.com

If you aren't getting vaccinated for yourself -- do it for your pet!

When John Legend did the ad "This Shot Is Our Shot" to encourage people to get a COVID-19 vaccine and then put his inoculation up online, he was thinking about all the heartache that could be prevented by protecting folks from contracting the sometimes-fatal infection. But we bet John and his wife Chrissy Teigen -- who posted info on her shot on Facebook -- didn't know what a huge benefit their inoculations would be to their bulldogs Pablo, Penny and Pippa and their poodle named Petey.
HomelessPosted by
Amomama

I Asked a Little Girl Where She Lives, and When She Pointed, I Couldn’t Help but Cry – Story of the Day

I met a little girl on my way to the restaurant and was devastated to learn where she had been living. I was devastated when my husband Josh left me. We had been together for ten years, and all this while, there was not a single moment when I had suspected that Josh wasn’t happy with me and would leave me. But one day, it happened. Josh packed all his belongings and left.

Comments / 0

Community Policy