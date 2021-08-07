Mom Doesn't Understand Kid's Thrifted Clothes
DEAR HARRIETTE: Lately, I've been thrifting a lot more to reduce my carbon footprint and better the environment. Every time I come back with clothes from the Salvation Army or Goodwill, my mom is judgmental, asking why I would buy secondhand. I have tried explaining to her that it's cheaper and better for the environment, and that I can find more unique pieces, but she doesn't seem to understand. I don't want to be judged for the clothes I wear, but my mom doesn't seem to understand my perspective. What should I do? -- Thrifting Argument.
