Call of Duty: Warzone Releases Exciting New Blueprint Blitz Event
With the weekend upon us, Call of Duty: Warzone brings a Blueprint Blitz event with it, including the chance for players to earn some new customization loot. Customization is what determines the difference between you and your opponents in CoD: Warzone. The previously teased event, Blueprint Blitz is newly live and brings the opportunity for players to acquire 11 blueprints. These customization options have been available in past seasons of Warzone, so this event is key in adding to their gun wardrobes for returning and new players alike.www.cgmagonline.com
