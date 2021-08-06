Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Call of Duty: Warzone Releases Exciting New Blueprint Blitz Event

By Philip Watson
cgmagonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the weekend upon us, Call of Duty: Warzone brings a Blueprint Blitz event with it, including the chance for players to earn some new customization loot. Customization is what determines the difference between you and your opponents in CoD: Warzone. The previously teased event, Blueprint Blitz is newly live and brings the opportunity for players to acquire 11 blueprints. These customization options have been available in past seasons of Warzone, so this event is key in adding to their gun wardrobes for returning and new players alike.

www.cgmagonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blueprints#Blueprint Blitz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
NewsBreak
Call of Duty: Warzone
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Best Groza loadout and class setup in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Groza is in an interesting spot in Warzone. It has a very competitive long-range time-to-kill, but more horizontal recoil than typical long-range Assault Rifles. It’s solid at close-range too but still comes nowhere close to the mighty Cold War AK-47. The Groza isn’t a meta-shattering weapon, but it’s entirely worth using and has a bit of a niche at mid-range. If you’re looking to try it out, we’re here to help with our guide to the best Groza loadouts in Warzone.
Video Gamestechnewstoday.com

Call of Duty Games In Order By Release Date

Call of Duty is the third most popular video game franchise in history. Its $17 billion revenue sits behind Mario ($30 billion) and Pokemon ($90 billion). Still, that’s a lot of money. The franchises’ free-to-play battle royale became the highest-grossing non-mobile 2020 game. Its revenue has been around $1.91bn due...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

10 best Call of Duty Warzone players: July 2021

The Warzone player power rankings are back for July 2021 after two months of nonstop tournaments. With more competition than ever, here are the 10 best players in Verdansk right now. Fifteen people have earned over $100,000 from Warzone tournaments. The esport has more talent than ever before and choosing...
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

Is the Call of Duty: Warzone ‘Unlock All Tool’ safe to use?

There’s a lot of “Unlock All Tools” for Warzone that claim they’ll instantly give players all skins, max rank, and any number of other promises. Given how long it takes to grind for even just one weapon’s skins, it could be tempting to give a Call of Duty: Warzone unlock all tool a chance (especially given the bugs). Given how many people claim they work it has to be safe, right?
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Call of Duty: Warzone experiencing ‘dev error 5476’ issues again

Call of Duty: Warzone’s “dev error 5476” issue has cropped up again, preventing many players from logging into the game. The issue appears to be pretty widespread, especially considering that Raven Software quickly tweeted out that it’s aware of the problem and is “looking into the issue” and looking to provide an update as soon as possible.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Everything we know about Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone's Season 5 is just a whisker away, so the countdown is well and truly on. Here's our page featuring everything we know about Warzone Season 5, including when Season 5 releases in various time zones, what the new weapons and operators are, and any new changes to the Verdansk map expected by players.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Confirms Season 5 Release Date; first picture

Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War set their long-awaited release date Season 5. The new content framework will come to both games next August 12th. As you can see in the header of this news, this is what the new operator that will head the next step of its roadmap looks like. You can see the plot trailer above.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Call of Duty Vanguard To Be Revealed In Warzone This Month, Suggests Leaker

News regarding Call of Duty Vanguard has been scarce as of late, however, this month could see the reveal of COD 2021 in a new Warzone event. Whilst recently it seems like every leaker out there suggests Call of Duty Vanguard is inevitable and definitely arriving this year. There are some who think that Vanguard could be announced this month as part of a new Warzone event.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Call of Duty: Warzone Update August 2nd Patch Notes

The August 2nd update has arrived for Warzone and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Raven Software released a new patch for Call of Duty Warzone. The patch itself tackles a handful of different things that players were seeing in the game. This includes the removal of some features and fixes to different bugs found in the game. Most notably, this update fixes a collision issue that allowed players to wall hack in Warzone.
Video GamesGamespot

Call Of Duty From Sledgehammer Coming Q4, With "Substantial Innovation" To Warzone

Activision Blizzard is currently embroiled in a lawsuit over its corporate culture and treatment of women, and at the same time, the publisher is pressing ahead with new game releases. One of its next big ones is a new Call of Duty game from Sledgehammer Games. As part of Activision Blizzard's earnings report on Tuesday, the management confirmed that the next game is coming in the fourth quarter.
TechnologyGamespot

Call Of Duty: Warzone Update Fixes Frustrating Payload Issues And More

A new update arrived today for Call of Duty: Warzone, and Raven Software detailed several fixes in the patch notes, which include several bug fixes for Warzone's new Payload limited-time mode. Many of today's tweaks are for situations that might have been rare occurrences for Warzone players, such as collision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy