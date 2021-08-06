Call of Duty: Warzone Releases Exciting New Blueprint Blitz Event

The Groza is in an interesting spot in Warzone. It has a very competitive long-range time-to-kill, but more horizontal recoil than typical long-range Assault Rifles. It’s solid at close-range too but still comes nowhere close to the mighty Cold War AK-47. The Groza isn’t a meta-shattering weapon, but it’s entirely worth using and has a bit of a niche at mid-range. If you’re looking to try it out, we’re here to help with our guide to the best Groza loadouts in Warzone.