Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Alzheimer's Looming

arcamax.com
 3 days ago

Dear Annie: My grandfather had severe Alzheimer's disease. Unfortunately, it lasted for a while. He was fine before he hit 75. Occasionally, he would forget things, but it was not a big deal. As he aged, his memory got worse and his ability to forget things increased. By 80, he was bad. He didn't know who some of his kids were, and talking to him was painful at best. By 85, he was completely gone. He sang songs like a child. He knew nothing about his own life or his family. Mercifully, he died at 85.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Creators Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Florence, SCSCNow

Number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer's in on the rise

FLORENCE, S.C. – More than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. The cost of caring for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is estimated to total $355 billion in 2021. What is Alzheimer’s?. According to information provided by the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s is a “degenerative brain disease characterized by...
Healthisanti-chisagocountystar.com

ACT on Alzheimer's: Patience in caregiving

To raise awareness, educate our community, reduce the stigma associated with Alzheimer’s disease and assist families with resources who have been touched by Alzheimer’s disease or other related forms of dementia; this month’s article will discuss cultivating a mindset of patience in our caregiving role. Here are 3 thoughts to help develop and grow a deeper level of patience.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

The Grandma Who Isn't Good Enough

Dear Annie: My heart and prayers go out to the "Grieving Grandmother" who is tired of the apathy shown by her daughters-in-law. Those girls are incredibly rude and selfish when they ignore her at family gatherings, but I am impressed that Grandma gets holiday and family birthday meals at all.
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

Put Yourself First

Dear Annie: I have a friend who spent many years in an emotionally abusive relationship that seems similar to what "Sad Grandma" described. What I have seen with my friend's children is that they have learned to treat their mom the same way their father did. They watched for years...
HealthOrange Leader

Alzheimer’s Insights: Keeping your guard up

COVID remains on the run in the United States – primarily the “Delta” variant. While we remain in the grip of this virus, it’s a good idea to revisit some of the following pointers on helping people who live with Alzheimer’s or other dementia to safely weather the storm. Persons...
Diseases & TreatmentsL'Observateur

Overcoming the stigma of Alzheimer’s Disease

You see it more and more in the obituary columns. “Died after a long bout with Alzheimer’s,” “…following a slow decline with Alzheimer’s,” or even “robbed of their life by Alzheimer’s.”. There is no escaping it. Alzheimer’s disease is becoming more prevalent. The Alzheimer’s Association says that one of three...
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Decatur Daily

The $56,000 question about treating Alzheimer's

Two major U.S. health systems announced in mid-July that they will not administer an expensive, newly approved drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease. That action, by the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and Mount Sinai Health System in New York, once again focuses attention on a fundamental question: Most of us already know that Americans pay the world’s highest prices for prescription medications, but are they worth the sometimes-exorbitant prices drug companies charge for them?
AdvocacyNBC4 Columbus

Golf outing to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Central Ohio golfers have the opportunity to hit the links on a challenging course, and help Ohio families fight Alzheimer’s at the same time. A shotgun-start, four-person scramble is being put together by Greg Murray and his wife Julie. Greg is well-known as the voice of the Blue Jackets.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Giving Up on Dating

Dear Annie: I want to know why people think it's OK to harass and abuse other people. My ex brought his girlfriend home, and they spent the night in the garage. That was when we were still married. Then he took my 5-year-old daughter out on dates with the girlfriend,...
Knoxville, TNWATE

Painting the town purple for Alzheimer’s awareness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Alzheimer’s Association is painting the town purple for Alzheimer’s awareness. From August 2 through August 7, there is a range of ways for people to participate in the campaign. Businesses can cover their storefronts with purple balloons, ribbons and streams. They are also asked to encourage...
Charlotte, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Registration opens for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CHARLOTTE – Mecklenburg County residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s disease Oct. 23 at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk serves as the world’s largest event to raise awareness and money for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Seventeen walks are held across North Carolina, including the Charlotte one.
Jacksonville, NCjdnews.com

Lace up for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer's

Watching changes that occur in a loved one who has Alzheimer’s disease is tough – and it’s something the Alzheimer’s Association hopes to eradicate in its quest to drum up support for research. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease. In North Carolina alone, there are more...
Mental Healthalzheimersweekly.com

Dealing with Hallucinating & Wandering in Alzheimer's

Delusions and hallucinations in dementia can trigger paranoia. This leads to challenging behaviors, such as false accusations of theft. Wandering can be especially frightening, striking 60% of people with Alzheimer's. Check out these tips to minimize and care for these challenges.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
Family Relationshipsarcamax.com

A Mother’s Bond Will Never Disappear

Seven years ago, Lucy Flowers died. It’s taken a while for me to write those words in exactly that way - “Lucy Flowers died.” I’ve written about it on frequent occasion, but usually turn to euphemisms: “Left us.” I also employed “passed away,” “rejoined my father,” “passed on,” “shed this mortal coil,” “went to a better place,” “found peace,” “greeted the angels” and other Hallmark card turns of language.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Mashed

Rachael Ray's Surprisingly Simple Marriage Advice

Celebrity chef Rachael Ray shares a lovely relationship with her husband, John Cusimano. Per CheatSheet, they have been together for more than 15 years and are still going strong. Guess what? Sparks started to fly as soon as they came across each other at a party all the way back in 2001. Ray said, "My husband and I have been together on the phone or in person every single day since the night we met." So sweet!

Comments / 0

Community Policy