Pads come on as training camp kicks off “when contact occurs, some of them can back up what they have been talking and some back down”
High school football players across the state put on pads for the first time this week as training camps got underway. For local programs, the pursuit of a playoff push began. Port Neches-Groves started practice at 5:30 a.m. to avoid the heat and get players home early to get sufficient rest for the next day. Head Coach Brandon Faircloth said he was excited to get back on the new turf at the Reservation.panews.com
Comments / 0