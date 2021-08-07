Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

JODY HOLTON — Focus this August on National Eye Health and Safety Month

By Jody Holton
Port Arthur News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we talk about healthy living, one part of the body that is often overlooked, no pun intended, are the eyes. We are very concerned with our weight, nutrition, fitness, aches and pains, but let’s not forget our vision. Some people have vision issues from an early age. I got...

panews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Blindness#Eye Care#Dry Eye#Port Arthur Newsmedia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Healthpelicanrapidspress.com

National Eye Exam Month reminds us to take care of our vision

As we age, our vision changes. The ability to see up close can become challenging. Distinguishing colors, such as blue and black, can be tricky and if you didn’t need glasses before, you will probably be having this conversation with your optometrist soon. August is National Eye Exam Month and...
Healthhomenewshere.com

Eye spy that August is National Eye Exam Month

Summertime is filled with visions of beauty. The majestic sight of the ocean surf crashing on a sandy beach. The peace and tranquility of a field of flowers blowing gently in a summer breeze. The simplistic glimpse of children running through a sprinkler on a lazy, summer afternoon. All of...
HealthWrcbtv.com

EYE ON HEALTH: Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month

There are thousands of people across the United States living with facial deformities. July is National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness Month and a local mom wants to encourage others dealing with this condition. Even before Isla was born her parents knew she was special, but they also knew their second...
Skin Carespacecoastdaily.com

HEALTH FOCUS: How to Protect Your Eyes this Scorching Summer

Yes it can be harmful and it’s certainly an issue we should pay great attention to, but there’s no denying that we all love the summer sun. For some it’s appearance is all too brief and for most of us it signals the most enjoyable time of the year. It’s...
WorldNewsweek

Say no to vacc, see entire family die -- Man's Entire Family Dies of COVID in the Same Week After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

A Cardiff, Wales resident, whose mother, father, and brother died of COVID-19 within one week of each other, is now urging the public to get vaccinated against the virus. The instance, tragically, is far from isolated, as COVID-19 patients and their families are increasingly expressing their regret over not getting vaccinated—meanwhile, experts warn that "vaccine hesitancy" is a pressing issue to be grappled with in the fight against the virus.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
HealthSunderland Echo

Batches of high blood pressure drug recalled due to ‘contamination’

Batches of blood pressure medication have been recalled due to potential risks of increasing likelihood of cancer. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a notice concerning 25 batches of Irbesartan-containing medicinal products, due to “contamination with an impurity that could potentially increase the risk of cancer over time”.
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
Medical Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

They analyze a drug that reversed 93% of severe cases of coronavirus in just five days

A new finding made himself known in the middle of the battle to banish the covid and to help those who have been infected with the virus. A team from the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv analyzes a drug based on a molecule called CD24 -which is found naturally in the body- and that reversed 93% of severe cases by coronavirus. The drug is in Phase II and it is key for the treatment of patients with pictures complicated by the disease.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy