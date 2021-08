ST. LOUIS — After the Atlanta Braves tied the game late, the game swung without them taking one, and the Cardinals did not stop them from walking away with a win. Atlanta upended the Cardinals’ lead in the eighth inning against their two leading relievers, turning a tidy game into an absolute mess as the Cardinals lost control of more than the game. The Braves scored six times in the eighth inning for an 8-4 victory Thursday and a series sweep at Busch Stadium.