Especially since the pandemic, our backyard has become our salvation. Nature can be the Great Calm. But roaming neighborhood cats slowly pick off birds and creatures we love watching. These cats hide under our bushes and cars, and do their business in our mulch. Dogs must be licensed and leashed. We clean up after them. What recourse do we have for feline invaders? We scare them away, and for some, we know where they live. The owners shrug. They don’t care.