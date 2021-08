Is recycling in Florida a waste? | Perspective, Aug. 1. When something costs more than it pays back, that’s known as a poor return on investment. Curbside recycling fits that category. Add to that the investment in special trucks, still more for trucks to fit down small alleys for neighborhoods that don’t like the look of containers in their front yards, thousands of recycling containers and the expense of personnel. It sums up to a luxury that’s proven it’s not affordable. Additionally, many communities also maintain reclamation facilities where you can take your recycling items yourself. Just because a community provides a container and attaches a monthly fee to your utility bill, it’s no guarantee that people will fill those containers with recyclables; they may still toss them in with their regular trash. It’s time to stop forcing the issue and wasting funds on this pet project. Let’s trust that people who always recycle will continue to do so. Let go of the idea that everybody has to. There’s already enough damage to the planet from lithium mines for rechargeable batteries.