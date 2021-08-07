Baron Corbin responds to insults on social media

Baron Corbin can't beg his way into victory. Baron Corbin, who has been down on his luck ever since losing the title of King of the Ring, made his way to Monday Night Raw via the brand-to-brand Invitational because he says he was offered a reward by Jinder Mahal if he was able to beat Drew McIntyre. Of course, he was unable to but just before the end of the match, Drew McIntyre began to take pity on him and ask how much money it would take to get him a bed, a meal, and a shower for the evening.