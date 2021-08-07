Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Baron Corbin responds to insults on social media

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most important and most followed characters of the last period of Friday Night Smackdown is the now ex-King of the Ring of the Stamford-based company: Baron Corbin. After having dominated it for months, with the king of the WWE ring who had also built his own stable, alongside Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, with the three chasing the former Shield hound, Roman Reigns, when the latter was still one of the WWE babyfaces, there was a real meltdown for Corbin on the Smackdown TV screens.

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Wrestling World

Wrestling World

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
King Corbin
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Baron Corbin
Person
Dolph Ziggler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLringsidenews.com

Baron Corbin’s Actual Net Worth Revealed

Baron Corbin isn’t having a very good time on SmackDown. His crown is now on Shinsuke Nakamura’s head and Corbin claims to have lost loads of cash since then. How much is he really worth?. The Broke Wolf opened up his own “GoFundMe” page to raise $100,000, all he needs...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Punishes ‘Broke’ Smackdown Star

WWE star Baron Corbin has been having a miserable life after losing the King of The Ring crown to Shinsuke Nakamura. He had recently demanded $100k to Drew McIntyre to which he only got a Claymore kick. He is having a tough time meeting the ends. Baron Corbin will have...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

What happened between John Cena and Roman Reigns?

A lot has changed since the last Pay Per View of Money in the Bank in the upper floors of Friday Night Smackdown. At the end of that show intervened, amid general disbelief, the WWE legend John Cena who openly challenged Roman Reigns. After that event, many things have changed...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Baron Corbin Appears On 8/9 WWE Raw, Asks Drew McIntyre For $100,000, Gets A Claymore Instead

Baron Corbin can't beg his way into victory. Baron Corbin, who has been down on his luck ever since losing the title of King of the Ring, made his way to Monday Night Raw via the brand-to-brand Invitational because he says he was offered a reward by Jinder Mahal if he was able to beat Drew McIntyre. Of course, he was unable to but just before the end of the match, Drew McIntyre began to take pity on him and ask how much money it would take to get him a bed, a meal, and a shower for the evening.
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: John Cena Takes Out Baron Corbin On Smackdown, Reginald Defends 24/7 Title

– John Cena wasn’t happy about Roman Reigns ducking him, and Baron Corbin paid the price on Smackdown. Cena said earlier in the show that Reigns was scared of him, and soon after Corbin came out to ask Cena for aid. Corbin asked for a role in the next The Suicide Squad and said he could be Cena’s stunt double. He eventually turned to insults and took an Attitude Adjustment for his troubles:
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin

The build to SummerSlam continues on tonight's SmackDown from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Last week, John Cena signed the SummerSlam contract to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in Las Vegas. Initially, the contract signing was between Reigns and Finn Balor after Reigns turned down Cena's challenge. But Baron Corbin attacked Balor before he could sign the contract. Corbin tried to sign the contract himself, but Cena ran out and signed the contract instead.
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Baron Corbin 'Fined' For Failing To Adhere To WWE Dress Code

Tough times continue for Baron Corbin. Despite being a SmackDown wrestler, Corbin appeared on WWE Raw to try and collect some cash from Jinder Mahal by going after Drew McIntyre. Corbin ended up eating a Claymore for his trouble on Raw. Corbin's bad luck continued on Tuesday as he was...
WWEPosted by
Fightful

Matt Martel and Chase Parker Recall Otis And Baron Corbin Being Made To Redo A Match Three Times

Filming in the WWE Performance Center created all sorts of challenges for the performers to overcome. During the second episode of their BehindTheShow podcast, Matt Martel and Chase Parker, formerly Ever-Rise in WWE, spoke at length about the company's time in the PC at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to their duties on NXT and 205 Live, the duo was among those tasked with creating noise when an "audience" was placed behind plexiglass.
WWEComicBook

John Cena, Baron Corbin Hijack WWE SmackDown Contract Signing, Set New Roman Reigns Main Event for SummerSlam

WWE fans tuned into SmackDown to see the contract signing between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and his newest challenger, The Prince Finn Balor, and Balor was out first. Balor received a warm welcome by the crowd, and then it was Reigns' turn to approach the ring. After his music hit Reigns came out with Paul Heyman, and the Champion was looking confident as he made his way to the ring. Reigns then had Heyman move his chair to the head of the table, and Balor sat down as Adam Pearce went over the details.
WWEPosted by
The Spun

Former Pro Wrestling Star Has Reportedly Died At 62

Bobby Eaton, one of greatest and most well-known tag team wrestlers of all time, died on Wednesday night. He was 62. Eaton’s death was announced by his sister Debbie in a Facebook post early Thursday morning. “I never wanted to have to post this, but my Little Brother Beautiful Bobby...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton Wife Breaks Silence On Hiatus

WWE star Randy Orton has been away from on-screen action since it was reported he had suffered an injury. Amid the speculations regarding his comeback, his wife, Kim Orton took to her Instagram handle and shared series of pictures and video clip on the occasion of Alanna Orton’s 13th birthday. Braun Strowman Meeting With Top Promoter Revealed.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt New Name In AEW Revealed?

The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. However, his booking since then has been panned by many fans. Particularly him losing to Goldberg at WWE Super Showdown last year. He would lose to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37 in a singles match after being betrayed by Alexa Bliss. He has not been seen on WWE television since then. Bray Wyatt could be losing The Fiend to a big name in WWE.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Went Broke’ After Quitting

The former WWE star Batista went on to try out his luck in the field of acting following his stint in Vince McMahon’s company. He is currently one of the top actors in Hollywood and doing well. However, he had to go through some hardships when he left pro wrestling...
NFLWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Hires Surprising A-List Actress

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently opened up on actress Tiffany Haddish,who is set to host the official WWE SummerSlam After-Party. Stephanie McMahon talks about supporting Tiffany Haddish. Haddish is set to host the exclusive, invite-only event on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas. The party will take place...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Breaks Character’ With Undertaker Daughter

The recent transformed persona of Alexa Bliss has been loved by many fans and she is currently doing an incredible job on Monday Night Raw. Of all the fans, it turns out Kaia, the daughter of the WWE icon, The Undertaker is a huge fan of Bliss. It was recently...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Girlfriend ‘Gone’ From WWE

The former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman, who is the girlfriend of Bray Wyatt was first introduced to fans through the Total Divas reality television show. She never became a performer in the ring but became a ring announcer instead and she announced many stars before and after their matches.

Comments / 0

Community Policy