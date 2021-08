Representatives from Davidson Sanitation (Hannah Davidson) as well as Waste Connections (Aaron Hopper, District Manager, Marie Taylor, Office Manager and John Embler, Controller) were present at the regular monthly meeting of the Jackson County Fiscal Court on Monday. There has been misinformation and confusion in the aftermath of Woods Sanitation informing the county that they would no longer be providing trash services for Jackson County. Davidson Sanitation from Sand Gap is taking over the route that Woods Sanitation had except for the dumpster services for businesses and commercial purposes. Davidson will be doing all of the residences that do not have dumpsters or that are not set up on self- haul, which means the individual takes their own garbage to the transfer station themselves.