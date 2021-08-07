2021 Summer League Standouts, Day 3
A look at top performers from Day 3 at Salt Lake City:. The second-year guard Desmond Bane stole the show for the Grizzlies in their 82-77 win over the Spurs on Friday night. Bane finished with a team-high 24 points, going 10-for-20 from the field while draining a pair of 3-pointers. The TCU product added six rebounds, five assists, one steal in 28 minutes. After scoring just seven points in the first half, Bane erupted for 11 points in the third quarter, including a personal 6-0 run midway through the period.www.nba.com
