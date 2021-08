The winners of the recently played Little River Men’s Club 2 Man Best Ball event, played July 18 were the two Jim E.’s; Jim Ehlers and Jim Ellis. Ham and egging it to the finish line, they turned in a net best ball 61. Second place went to Jason Carmichael and Michael Hall. Jason and Michael also shot a net 61 but were awarded second place as a result of a card-off. A card-off is a method used to settle tie scores in golf. The back nine is examined on both cards. Whichever team won hole 18 wins the tie. If hole 18 is also tied, hole 17 is examined and so on until one of the teams wins a hole and the match. Third place was awarded to Dave Coddington and Phil Dunn, posting a team net 62. Also posting a net 62 was team Bruce Barry and Everett Taylor; but as a result of another card-off this team ended in fourth place. Fifth and final place was won outright by Randall Jones and David A. Swenson shooting a net 63. Very well done guys, close matches, only two stroke difference between the first place team and the fifth place team.