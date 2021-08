The Golden Age of the Senate, when personal integrity and partisan harmony reigned, seems always to be hovering somewhere near the edge of living memory. The death of former Democratic Sen. Carl Levin of Michigan last month, at age 87, is a case in point. Levin was remembered by the New York Times for his friendly relations with his onetime Republican colleague, Alan Simpson of Wyoming, with whom he served on the Armed Services Committee. Levin’s hometown paper, the Detroit Free Press, quoted another committee colleague, the late John McCain, who regarded Levin as “a model of serious purpose, firm principle and personal decency.”