The Fairfield-Waterford class of 1959 gathered for the first time post Covid Monday at Pauls Italian Restaurant. Organizer Jane Kress said they enjoy each others company. Something that started years ago snowballed into getting together more frequently to connect with old friends. The group meets at different area restaurants each time. On the left stands Don Vignon, Dave Groubert and wife Bev Groubert, Ernie Keslar, Joyce Wood, Dick Hart and Nancy Hart. In the front Bob Davis, Jane Kress and Janet Keslar. (Salem News photo by Danielle Garner)